Mount Isa youth to feature in new SBS series on growing sleep crisis

A new SBS series highlighting Australia's sleeping crisis will feature a revolutionary program run to promote healthy sleep habits amongst Mount Isa's Indigenous youth.
Australia's Sleep Revolution with Dr Michael Mosley is a three-part series, exposing the magnitude of the nation's growing issue with getting a good nights sleep.
In episode two, the renowned British medical journalist visits north west Queensland to highlight the work of the Kalkadoon people and specifically the program Lets Yarn About Sleep, created in conjunction with the University of Queensland. Australia's first sleep health program for First Nation's youth.
Kalkatungu/Kalkadoon woman Roslyn Von Senden is the coordinator of the program which takes a long term view of promoting healthy sleep habits. Unlike some other programs, the project is guided by community Elders.
In the episode, Ms Von Senden takes Dr Mosley and project participants on country, importantly away from modern distractions such as mobile phones.
"I think today just going out on country with young people, they've learnt a lot - the connection today with country, it has planted a seed and I hope it has a rippling effect, that's what we hope for," Ms Von Senden tells Dr Mosley.
Australia's Sleep Revolution exposes the magnitude of Australia's growing sleep crisis - with up to 40 per cent of the population experiencing inadequate sleep, an estimated 15 per cent suffering from chronic insomnia and approximately 20 per cent of people fitting the diagnosis for sleep apnoea.
The deeply personal series sees Dr Mosley join some of the nation's poorest sleepers as they put their bodies on the line to trial a pioneering eight-week sleep treatment program developed by the Flinders University Sleep Institute.
"I really wanted to make this series because, as a long term insomniac, I believe that good quality sleep is essential for good health, and that there is so much that can be done to help even Australia's worst sleepers," Dr Mosley said.
"I was very keen to work with the Flinders team, who are world class, and to take part in this world-first clinical trial as an observer, but also a participant.
"It was a joyful experience and I learnt a surprising amount, not only about the science of sleep, but also the real causes of my own insomnia. A truly eye-opening series which I do hope will have a huge impact."
The series premieres on Wednesday, March 6 at 7.30pm on SBS and SBS On Demand.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.