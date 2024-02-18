The North West Star
The North West Star's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Health

Mount Isa youth to feature in new SBS series on growing sleep crisis

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
February 19 2024 - 9:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The team from the First Nations sleep health program Lets Yarn About Sleep while filming for the SBS TV series Australia's Sleep Revolution with Dr Michael Mosley. Picture SBS
The team from the First Nations sleep health program Lets Yarn About Sleep while filming for the SBS TV series Australia's Sleep Revolution with Dr Michael Mosley. Picture SBS

A new SBS series highlighting Australia's sleeping crisis will feature a revolutionary program run to promote healthy sleep habits amongst Mount Isa's Indigenous youth.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist

Starting out as a reporter in Lightning Ridge in 2005, I returned to journalism in 2023 after 15 years spent in event production and technical services. Passionate about community news, contact me on ben.carr@austcommunitymedia.com.au or ph: 0484 524 000

More from Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.