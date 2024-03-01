The North West Starsport
The North West Star's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

42 million-dollar barra in Top End waters

March 1 2024 - 12:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
42 million-dollar barra in Top End waters
42 million-dollar barra in Top End waters

As Australia's richest fishing competition, Million Dollar Fish, enters its final weeks, the Territory Government is determined to make one lucky fisho a millionaire.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.