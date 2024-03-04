Free mobile laundry service Orange Sky makes two week visit to Isa

A free mobile laundry service supporting the regions' homeless will be in Mount Isa for two weeks.
Not-for-profit Orange Sky is providing free laundry and showers to people struggling in our community.
From Monday, March 4, to Friday, March 15, the laundry van will be at Mount Isa's Flexible Learning Centre and the Ngukuthati Children & Family Centre. On Tuesdays and Wednesdays it will be in the learning centre car park and on Wednesdays and Fridays at the children and family centre.
Orange Sky Remote Service Manager Judith Mieklejohn said part of the reason for the visit is the Queensland Government's focus on skin health.
"The issues around skin health (are a focus), we know that can then contribute to rheumatic heart disease," she said.
"Even at a federal level there's been a much stronger emphasis on doing more to reduce the incidence of rheumatic heart disease."
Providing laundry services to remote communities has long been part of Orange Sky's objectives. Since 2018 the organisation has worked with residents in remote communities and has formed successful partnerships with oranisatitons in Lockhart River and Palm Island.
Ms Mieklejohn said while the Isa trip is short, Orange Sky are exploring options for a permanent service to be based in the North West.
"It's been something that's been on our mind for a little while," she said. "We visited in 2021 and that was a way to engage with the community and stakeholders in Mount Isa.
"That was part of a much bigger trip where we went to nearly 30 communities over four states and the purpose of that trip was to visit as many communities that had reached out to us."
To ensure viability going forward, Ms Mieklejohn said Orange Sky need to form a partnership with a Mount Isa-based community organisation. The permanent laundry service would then provide employment to locals, rather than relying on volunteer help, Ms Mieklejohn said.
"In this case it will be a van and we look after all the maintenance and servicing," she said.
"We're just trying to identify that key local partner organisation that's trusted and that provides services across the community as well."
Aside from providing a clean basket of washing and a chat, Ms Mieklejohn said Orange Sky are also focused on collaborating with government departments.
"Queensland Ambulance and I have already been doing some amazing work there and North West HHS (Hospital and Health Service) have just recruited a skin health team," she said.
"We're really trying to get a little bit of collaboration and the different presence of different people around the shifts."
Ms Mieklejohn said her team on the ground use a shared mobile phone - 0482 073 683.
"If you don't know what the van is, stop by and have a yarn - give us a wave, we are always happy to meet as many people as possible," she said.
