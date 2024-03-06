The North West Star
The North West Star's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Gulf gillnet-free fishing zones revealed

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
March 7 2024 - 8:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The state government has revealed it will establish new net-free fishing zones for the Gulf of Carpentaria. Picture Supplied.
The state government has revealed it will establish new net-free fishing zones for the Gulf of Carpentaria. Picture Supplied.

The state government has revealed it will establish new net-free fishing zones for the Gulf of Carpentaria and adjustment package for industry as part of structural changes to commercial fishing from the west coast of Queensland to the Northern Territory border.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

More from Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.