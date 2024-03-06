Gulf gillnet-free fishing zones revealed

The state government has revealed it will establish new net-free fishing zones for the Gulf of Carpentaria and adjustment package for industry as part of structural changes to commercial fishing from the west coast of Queensland to the Northern Territory border.
The changes mean from May 17 this year fishing with gillnets will be prohibited in the zones to prevent adverse impacts on threatened species from gillnet fishing, while making provision for continued fishing to support strong local communities as well as local and regional seafood supply.
The final locations and design of gillnet-free zones in the Gulf of Carpentaria are still to be finalised with details on the locations to be announced in early April after further consultation.
Carpentaria Shire Council mayor Jack Bawden said he had not heard the news until Queensland Country Life contacted him.
Cr Bawden said he looked forward to learning more from the state Agriculture and Fisheries minister Mark Furner.
"It's very interesting to hear their announcement because as far as I know our fishermen are still waiting to be invited to participate in the discussion " he said.
"We don't have a lot of industry here, fishing is one of the main ones.
"We understand more controls have to be put in place but all we ever wanted was a seat at he table to be art of the discussions and as this has not occurred so far."
A discussion paper outlining proposed future management options for commercial fishing in the Gulf was opened for public consultation last year, with 4104 submissions and survey responses received indicating majority support for additional net free zones.
Mr Furner said the decision sought to balance commercial and sustainable interests.
"We're announcing there will be additional gillnet-free zones to give as much certainty to commercial fishers and communities as we can while we work through the remaining issues," Mr Furner said.
"These net-free zones fulfil commitments made by the Australian government that are supported by the Queensland government."
Between October and December last year, stakeholder consultation occurred on the following draft four zones:
Other measures considered during the consultation period included: short to medium-term actions to rebuild king threadfin stocks; implementation of a new harvest strategy; improved reporting arrangements; and implementation of independent onboard monitoring.
Final outcomes from the consultation are expected to be announced in the coming weeks once the fishery working group and Sustainable Fisheries Independent expert panel have met.
"We're committed to a sustainable seafood industry in Queensland and that means a sustainable industry supporting good jobs in the Gulf region," Mr Furner said.
"That's why we're ensuring an industry structural adjustment and assistance program specific to the commercial inshore fishery in the Gulf."
