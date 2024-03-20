Calls grow for copper to be added to critical minerals list

Shadow Minister for Resources Susan McDonald is urging the Federal Government to protect the future of the copper industry by adding it to the critical minerals list.
Geoscience Australia defines a critical mineral as essential for the function of modern technologies, economies, or national security. However, it must also be at risk of supply chain disruption or manipulation.
Ms McDonald cited the risk to nickel companies in January after a drop in price as an example of what could happen to the copper industry without government intervention.
Nickel was added to the minerals list in February, giving the industry access to financing under the $4 billion Critical Minerals Facility and grant programs such as the $40 million International Partnerships Program.
The move came after six operating facilities, including major employer BHP, announced they were scaling back loss-making operations and mothballing processing plants and mines.
"I have repeatedly called on the Government to include copper, and many other minerals on the critical minerals list in order to secure international supply chains with partner nations," Ms McDonald said.
"We saw in January the impacts of the Government's delays, with Australia's nickel industry suffering major setbacks and the potential for hundreds of Australia workers to lose their jobs.
"If the same situation unfolded for copper, it could be devastating for the future of our critical minerals sector."
The addition of copper to the list would bring preferential treatment and open doors to international investment.
"Thanks to an expansion of international smelters, copper processing prices have plummeted to lows not seen since the global financial crisis, and international jurisdictions are scrambling to secure supply chains for the mineral," Ms McDonald said.
Copper is fetching more than $US9,000 ($13,700) a tonne on international markets - up almost six percent in a week fuelled by supply concerns at mines and smelters in China.
However, copper ore processing fees - the value added for smelting ore into pure copper - have fallen to their lowest level since 2013.
It is unclear what the addition of copper to the critical minerals list would mean for the North West Minerals Provence. The United States, European Union and China have all designated copper as a critical mineral.
Upon announcing the closure of Mount Isa Mines copper mining operations in 2025, Glencore said "the remaining mineral resources are not economically viable due to low ore grades and areas where, due to geological conditions, safe extraction can't be achieved using current technology, this all coupled with ageing infrastructure".
In February the Queensland Government announced the creation of a $20 million funding pool, called the Mount Isa Transition Fund, prioritising projects "shovel ready" projects that create jobs.
- with Australian Associated Press
