Huge north west solar farm to power region's mines

Australia's largest remote grid solar farm has opened providing cheaper and more reliable power to the region's mines.
APA Group's 88-megawatt Dugald River solar farm will provide energy to Glencore's Mount Isa Mines as well as other north west projects by MMG Limited and New Century.
The farm has 180,000 panels across 200 hectares - generating enough power to support 90,000 homes.
Its creation stems from the rising costs associated with gas generation and ties in with the Queensland Government's new transmission link to Townsville, called Copperstring 2.0.
The project will link the north west to the grid near Townsville via a 1,100 kilometre overhead transmission line. The aim is to provide reliable and efficient energy to the region's businesses and residents.
The new solar farm will provide about a third of the electricity needs at MMG's Dugald River mine.
"As a relatively new mine, we have strong aspirations to decarbonise our mining operations, continue to reduce our carbon footprint and be a global leader in sustainability," Dugald River General Manager Tim Akroyd said.
"The introduction of renewable energy provides both environmental and economic benefits as a 24/7 operation in a remote location."
"We are already seeing the cost savings from the solar farm which is a welcome reprieve as the cost of mining continues to rise, making for more challenging economic conditions."
Dr Akroyd said plans are underway to extend Dugald River's renewable energy sources to wind.
"We are investigating the feasibility of building a wind farm at Dugald River, which would complement this new solar facility," he said.
"Our medium-term goal is for three quarters of our power to come from renewable energy sources which will deliver further cost savings to our site and reduce our environmental footprint for our local community."
