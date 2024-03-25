Safety video sent to mine sites after spike in crane accidents

A video is being sent out to Queensland mine sites to help increase worker safety when using pick and carry cranes.
The animation, commissioned by Resources Safety and Health Queensland (RSHQ), depicts the moment a mine worker was badly injured at a coal mine in the Bowen Basin during 2023.
A pick and carry crane was being used to roll a surface pump, but while it was being moved, the load has shifted and swung into a rigger, knocking him to the ground and fracturing his leg in multiple places.
RSHQ Chief Inspector of Coal Mines Jacques le Roux said the video was created after an increase in pick and carry crane injuries.
"In this particular incident, the worker was standing within an exclusion zone so he was far too close to the object that was being moved," he said.
"It's really important for mines to have no-go zones in place and enforced, to ensure there are no workers in harm's way if a load drops from a crane, or changes course."
Articulated mobile cranes are widely used in coal mines and are essentially a cross between a truck and a crane, allowing workers to move heavy loads.
If weight is not evenly distributed it often causes rollovers, loads falling, mechanical failures and collisions.
The Crane Industry Council of Australia estimates pick and carry cranes account for between 64% and 68% of all crane incidents.
