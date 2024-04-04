Preparations ramp up for St Kieran's Winter Wonderland Ball

The first winter wonderland ball promises to be a good one with the Mount Isa community getting behind the St Kieran's fundraiser event.
Ahead of their 40th birthday celebrations next year, St Kieran's Catholic School are pulling out all the stops by hosting a glamour event at the Civic Centre on Saturday, June 1.
The school is raising money for resources, equipment and programs for their students and the Mount Isa business community has jumped on board to give their support.
ADG NQ Group, Glencore Mount Isa Mines, Niekel Maintenance and Hire are gold sponsors while Clancy Corporation, New Sound Entertainment, Andii Mihay Events and Robbie Katter MP are bronze and in-kind sponsors.
Teacher Kellie Pigliafiori is on the organising committee and she said the response so far had been fantastic.
"We've got our P&F (parents and friends) committee that helps us do our fundraising within the school," she said.
"We normally host the Mother's Day fete but this year we've decided to change it up into a community ball to bring in more people.
"We only have about three tables left to sell so the tickets are actually selling very fast but we're hoping to sell those last few tables and hopefully bring more of the community into the ball as well."
Tickets are $120 per person and that includes a three course meal and a drink on arrival. Guests will be treated to live entertainment plus some great raffle prizes.
The winner of the major prize draw can look forward to a trip to the Gold Coast to watch the NRL local derby between the Titans and the Broncos.
Mrs Pigliafiori said the night wouldn't be possible with the support of the business community.
"We definitely rely on the community to support us with sponsorship and donations for our raffles and the Mount Isa community has been so kind with giving us donations. It's been really nice," she said.
"The funds go to equipment, resources, programs for the kids to learn in class. Playground equipment like sports equipment as well, it's really good to have a fundraiser like this so we can buy the resources to support the students."
Ball tickets can be purchased from the St Kieran's Catholic School office on Short Street with cash or eftpos. If you would like to enter the draw for the main raffle, these tickets will be on sale at Kmart Plaza on Saturday, April 20. Tickets are $20 each.
