New police engagement program to hit Mount Isa streets

A new police engagement program will be rolled out in Mount Isa allowing community members and business owners to request the deployment of a mobile police beat.
The program is called 'Bring the Beat' and allows for the mobile beat to requested to a particular local area.
Queensland Police said following successful trials in Townsville, Wide Bay, Cairns and Brisbane, the program will help inform police where community members and business owners would like to see a greater police presence.
Residents can request a mobile police beat be deployed to a preferred location as needed, providing greater access and support from policing resources as well as a high-visibility presence in hotspots.
Officers attached to the beat will be able to discuss local crime issues and provide crime prevention and general advice.
Members of the public can now submit a form online on their local myPolice webpage.
All requests for mobile police beat deployments will be considered in conjunction with current intelligence and operational demands.
Mt Isa District Officer Superintendent Tom Armitt said the initiative would offer enhanced access to policing resources and ensure a visible presence in identified hotspots.
"'Bring the Beat' will now give Mt Isa locals the opportunity to actively participate in shaping the safety and security of their community," he said.
"Residents will be able to work with police to ensure the Mobile Police Beat is deployed to the right location at the right time."
