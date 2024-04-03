The North West Star
The North West Star's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

New police engagement program to hit Mount Isa streets

By Staff Reporters
April 3 2024 - 2:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Isa residents can request a mobile police beat to a particular area. Picture Queensland Police
Mount Isa residents can request a mobile police beat to a particular area. Picture Queensland Police

A new police engagement program will be rolled out in Mount Isa allowing community members and business owners to request the deployment of a mobile police beat.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.