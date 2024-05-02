Comparing GBP/AUD versus AUD/USD for beginner forex traders

Photo by Shutterstock.

This is branded content.

One of the first things beginners notice when trading forex is the variety of currency pairs to choose from.



The GBP/AUD and AUD/USD are popular pairs in the foreign exchange market with high liquidity. However, one may be more suited for beginners than the other.



Keep reading to discover their trading patterns and their effective trading strategies.

GBP/AUD



The GBP/AUD pair consists of the pound and the Australian dollar and is characterised by sharp price movements.



It may not immediately be one of the most straightforward forex pairs to trade and may not be the best for beginners who are starting out.



However, it could be profitable once you get the hang of it.

When trading GBP/AUD on a trading platform in Australia, consider focusing on the UK and Australian trading sessions when liquidity increases, leading to smoother price movements and potentially better rates.

GBP/AUD is marked by volatility and unpredictability, making fundamental analysis quite tricky.



Notably, GBP/AUD correlates with AUD/USD, so when analysing the information that influences the currency pair's value, it's crucial to consider US indicators, such as the federal funds rate, GDP, inflation, and employment data.

Key things to look out for when trading GBP/AUD

UK's focus: The UK economy primarily focuses on the service sector, industry, and natural resources such as oil and gas. The service sector constitutes a significant portion of the GDP at nearly 30%.

Major trading partners: The EU and the US.

AUD & extractive economy: Due to Australia's mining opportunities, the economy relies heavily on commodities like coal and iron ore. Strong exports lead to a more robust economy and AUD.

Federal rates: The central bank rate of any nation plays a crucial role in determining interest rates for various types of lending within both economies. The Bank of England oversees interest rates for the pound while controlling inflation levels. Similarly, the Reserve Bank of Australia fulfills the same role. When the Bank of England or the Reserve Bank of Australia decides to raise interest rates, foreign investors tend to be more inclined to invest in the country as they can earn a higher return. Conversely, when interest rates decrease, it signals a struggling economy, leading investors to look for better investment opportunities.

International connections: Australia's connections with China play a role in the country's economy. When China grows, the Australian economy usually follows suit.

When to buy the GBP/AUD pair

Buy GBP/AUD when you have confidence in the growth of the UK economy.

A good trading strategy for GBP/AUD involves analysing the support and resistance levels of both GBP/USD and AUD/USD.



If GBP/USD is at a significant support level while AUD/USD faces a similar resistance level, this creates the perfect conditions for an uptrend in GBP/AUD.

When to sell the GBP/AUD pair

Sell GBP/AUD when you notice that the Australian economy is thriving. Timing this with a weakening trend in the UK economy is a plus.

Photo by Shutterstock.

AUD/USD pair



Despite being one of the most volatile major currency pairs, the AUD/USD pair does not experience sudden price movements.



Over the long run, it displays high volatility, leading to fluctuations in daily timeframes but less pronounced changes in the short term.

The stable AUD/USD movement makes it preferable for beginners and those employing long-term trading strategies.



The factors influencing this pair are few and primarily revolve around the demand for raw materials and central bank policies.



Traders will see defined resistance and support levels on its price chart.

An interesting correlation exists between AUD/USD and NZD/USD charts due to their proximity and similar economic structures in Australia and New Zealand.

Ideal trading time coincides with the opening of London and American sessions when trading volumes peak, resulting in increased market volatility and reduced spread.

Things to look out for when trading with AUD/USD

Macroeconomic data: Information regarding the economies of the United States and Australia, such as the individual GDPs, inflation rates, interest rates, and trade balances.

Analysis criteria: Additionally, analysing indicators like the performance of key companies in export sectors can have some influence.

Geopolitics: The geopolitical landscape shapes consumer and industrial demand for exported commodities. This demand is intertwined with the conditions of trading partners; for instance, Japan and China are crucial for Australia's economy.

Unexpected changes: Unforeseen events like disasters or weather changes can impact the production of materials in Australia, leading to a declining AUD.

When to buy the AUD/USD pair

The best time to buy AUD/USD is when you think the Australian economy is up. Look for entry points when there is firm news that will set a long-term trend.

It is crucial to assess all economic updates in real-time.



For instance, even if the Reserve Bank of Australia opts for an interest rate hike, it does not automatically translate to a surge in the exchange rate, as more robust news developments from the US could influence USD performance.



It is essential to compare outcomes with forecasts.

When to sell the AUD/USD pair

The best time to sell AUD/USD is when you believe the dollar is booming, and for AUD/USD analysis use classic technical analysis with trend indicators and confirming oscillators.



Additionally, consider incorporating channel indicators for insight into market movements.

Photo by Shutterstock.

Tailoring trading strategies for GBP/AUD and AUD/USD



GBP/AUD is characterised by high volatility and complex fundamental analysis.



At the same time, AUD/USD typically experiences smoother price movements and is influenced by fewer factors, making it a more suitable choice for beginners looking to implement long-term trading strategies.



Whether you opt for GBP/AUD or AUD/USD, using technical analysis can substantially enhance your trading results.



Remember that continuous learning and adjusting to market conditions are critical for success.