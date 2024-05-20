Jericho mine near Cloncurry gets green light

The Queensland Government has green lit a copper and gold mine near Cloncurry, expected to create hundreds of construction and mining jobs.
Copper production is set to increase to more than 20,000 tonnes each year after AIC Mines gain mining lease approval for the Jericho mine.
The development of Jericho will also pave the way for expanded operations at the nearby Eloise Copper Mine, extending the mine's life for another 10 years. Gold production is expected to increase to 10,000 ounces per year.
AIC managing director praised his team after gaining approval for the mining lease just 15 months after acquiring the Jericho copper deposit.
"Granting of the Jericho Mining Lease is an important milestone on the Jericho development journey," he said.
"It provides a pathway to expanding annual production at Eloise to over 20,000t of copper and 10,000oz of gold in concentrate.
"The project will employee 150 people over a 24 month construction period and then 100 new permanent employees when in production
"The world needs more copper as we transition away from fossil fuels and AIC Mines is focused on delivering on that demand.
"Queensland is a great place to be operating - it has the copper, the mining infrastructure and the skilled labour force to help fill what is expected to be an insatiable global appetite for copper."
The mining lease approval comes as North West Phosphate were granted approval for their Paradise South mine two weeks ago. The construction and operation of the mine, 130 kilometres north west of Mount Isa, is expected to create about 450 jobs.
"The North West Minerals Province continues to deliver more good jobs for Queenslanders and the critical minerals to power our state's renewable energy transformation," Queensland Resources Minister Scott Stewart said.
"The ripple effects of this new project will resonate far beyond the mine, boosting local and international copper supply for solar, wind and battery energy manufacturing, including Mt Isa's copper smelter.
"It also means flow-on effects to places like Townsville which is part of the critical minerals supply chain."
Mining and processing operations are partially suspended after an incident at Eloise Mine on Saturday, May 18.
A spokesperson for AIC Mines told the ABC an underground loader drove beyond a safe operating area, lost control and became stuck.
The loader operator was brought safely to ground and transported in a stable condition to Cloncurry Hospital, but did not sustain any major injuries.
While mining and processing operations were suspended during the emergency response, they have been partially lifted.
