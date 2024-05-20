Large nominations at Julia Creek draft

The northern campdraft circuit continued to Julia Creek last weekend with large nominations received for their three-day campdraft.
One of the popular events held was the Lazy A Droughtmasters Invitational Battle of the Sexes, where 10 female and 10 male competitors are drawn from the Maiden for Maiden campdraft and go to battle.
Keith Hanson riding JD Destiny top scored with 86 points to secure the prestigious title.
Comet competitor Les Stewart combined with Hazelwood Flight Command to win the Top X Cloncurry Open Campdraft with an aggregate score of 182 points.
The Elanco Restricted Open was dominated by Will Durkin, who won the event riding Barefoot VIP on behalf of Joe Polkinghorne. Durkin had to run off the draft with himself and featured in four of the top six places.
Rob Carn riding Sneaky Blue Duck won the Julia Creek Hardware Novice Draft with an aggregate score of 179 points, one point clear of Alan Davison and Coral.
Philip Acton, Dalgonally, Julia Creek, took out the Millungera Station & Causeway Produce Townsville Novice B riding Allstar Fantasy. Philip's father, Evan Acton and wife Kim Acton part sponsors this event with good friend Peter McHugh.
Cloncurry Mustering Maiden was won by Austen Elias combined with Cantaur Park Kid U Not to hold a seven-point lead ahead of his rivals, while Travis Bandy took out the Elders Maiden B with Roxy with a score of 175 points.
The Marty Davison Memorial Futurity for horses four years and under was won by Ben Stanger riding his promising colt Halls Intorrio with a score of 89 points.
Halls Intorrio was a graduate of the 2021 Nutrien Supreme Sale having been sold as a led colt by vendors Ben and Jaye Hall and purchased by Ben Stanger for $30,000.
Halls Intorrio is a son of Riverie Invictus and out of the well performed mare Halls Eltorrio.
His dam was a multiple open draft winner and in 2022 looked a threat to take out the Triple Crown after claiming the first two legs winning the Condamine Bell and the Chinchilla Grandfather Clock.
However, the final leg of the Triple Crown was cancelled due to wet weather.
Ben Leake riding Maduck won the Brodie Agencies Juvenile, while his sister, Lexie, won the Townsville Grammar School Junior riding Kelso. Bronte Daley combined with Arna to secure the blue ribbon in the Mal Parkinson Memorial Mini.
The Romanola Beef Genetics Maiden for Maiden was taken out by Angus Hacon riding Frank scoring 172 after the final round.
The highest same horse and rider combo total of the first round of the maiden, novice and open was won by Alan Davison and Denmark Design.
Cattle donors included Alan and Jenn Hick, Lindfield Station, P and T Curr, Eddington Droughtmasters, P and E Hick.
Campdraft events on this weekend include Paradise Lagoons, Greenvale, Weetalaba, Glenmorgan, the Pittsworth Charity, Mulgildie, Cooranga North, Boulia and Palmgrove Pintpot.
