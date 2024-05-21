The North West Starsport
The North West Star's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy
What's on

Tickets for iconic Birdsville Races go on sale

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
May 21 2024 - 3:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2023 Birdsville Races. Picture by Matt Williams
The 2023 Birdsville Races. Picture by Matt Williams

Tickets are one sale for the event known as the Melbourne Cup of the Outback - the Birdsville Races.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist

Starting out as a reporter in Lightning Ridge in 2005, I returned to journalism in 2023 after 15 years spent in event production and technical services. Passionate about community news, contact me on ben.carr@austcommunitymedia.com.au or ph: 0484 524 000

More from AFL

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.