Dozens of young people arrested in Isa police blitz

More than 30 young people from Mount Isa have been arrested in a week during a Queensland Police crackdown on youth crime.
Between April 26 and May 3, 31 young people were arrested resulting in 84 charges with 29 diverted away from the justice system.
Called Taskforce Guardian, the program brings together specialist police officers with expert youth justice workers deployed to hot spot locations across the state.
The taskforce works alongside local police to arrest serious recidivist offenders, engage with at risk young people and saturate problem areas to enhance community safety.
Since May 2023, there have been 71 operations including the latest blitz in Cairns, Townsville and Mount Isa.
"We want all Queenslanders to feel protected, and Taskforce Guardian is putting the extra boots on the ground where and when frontline police need support," Police Minister Mark Ryan said.
"The results speak for themselves, with most areas experiencing a decrease in youth offending during and after Taskforce Guardian has been in town."
In Queensland nearly 1,200 young people have been charged during the taskforce operation with about 500 diverted away from the justice system.
There have been three deployments in Mount Isa since May 2023 resulting in 55 young people charged with 175 offences. 37 have been put in diversionary programs.
"Our top priority is ensuring the community is safe and feels safe and as you can see from the last 12 months, police are working hard and will continue to do so, to combat youth offending," Acting Assistant Commissioner Andrew Massingham said.
"This is just the beginning and while it is very promising to see the impacts Taskforce Guardian and various other initiatives are having across the state, we have more work to do."
The North Queensland operation took place across 23 days, beginning in Cairns on April 1 and finishing in Mount Isa on May 3. In total, 80 young people were arrested for 237 offences and 47 diverted into alternate restorative pathways across the three deployments.
"We know community safety is a real concern for Queenslanders and our priority first and foremost will always be protecting Queenslanders and supporting victims," Minister for Youth Justice Di Farmer said.
"We are a government that listens and takes action and Taskforce Guardian is making a real difference."
