The North West Star
The North West Star's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Remote mustering takes flight in North Queensland

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
May 23 2024 - 8:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SkyKelpie would trade in bikes, horses and helicopters for a remote and easily accessible system. Photo supplied.
SkyKelpie would trade in bikes, horses and helicopters for a remote and easily accessible system. Photo supplied.

Mustering cattle with horses, bikes or helicopters could soon be a thing of the past, as demonstrated to producers by a North Queensland tech-company.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.