The North West Star
The North West Star's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

What will NWQROC spend $49.5M left over 2019 flood funding on?

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
May 24 2024 - 8:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NWQROC executive director Greg Hoffman, chair Jack Bawden and deputy chair Janene Fegan. Picture supplied.
NWQROC executive director Greg Hoffman, chair Jack Bawden and deputy chair Janene Fegan. Picture supplied.

North West Queensland Regional Organisation of Councils has welcomed new mayors and a new agenda, addressing the Great Artesian Basin and allocation for remaining 2019 flood funding.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.