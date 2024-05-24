Harold makes visit for National Reconciliation Week activities

Schools in Mount Isa and Cloncurry are getting a special visit from Healthy Harold the giraffe for National Reconciliation Week.
Harold, the Life Ed Queensland mascot, will be on show at a host of cultural and creative activities running from Monday, May 27 until Friday, May 31.
Children's art, music, literature and dance will be used to promote a kinder, more respectful community and will tie in with this year's National Reconciliation Week theme - 'Now More Than Ever'.
The week of activities is made possible through the support of Communities for Children facilitated by Centacare North Queensland and funded by the Australian Government.
Schools and community groups were invited to apply for a grant of $500 to design their own community activity around the themes - kindness, respect and healthy relationships.
Life Ed Queensland then worked closely with each community organisation to help them plan their event.
Life Ed Queensland Partnership Coordinator Michelle Pipino said the collaboration between Centacare, Life Ed, schools, kindergartens and community groups had empowered each group to design their own unique event celebrating their community's traditions.
"By involving both the Elders and children in these events, we aim to bridge generational gaps, promote understanding and respect for Indigenous culture, and highlight the importance of kindness in building a harmonious community," she said.
One of the highlights of the week, The Caretakers of Kindness event, will be held at Mt Isa's Ngukuthati Children and Family Centre on Thursday, May 30.
Elders will choose the winner of an art competition showcasing the creativity of children under eight.
Children were invited to submit drawings and photos depicting: "Iconic kind people, kind places and kind things in our local community - Mount Isa".
Centacare North Queensland Remote Operations Manager Michelle Paulsen said it was inspiring to see so many groups adopting the grants to be part of Harold's Kindness Week and Reconciliation Week activities.
"Harold's Kindness Week promises to be a heart-warming and enlightening event, bringing people of all ages together to celebrate reconciliation, kindness and cultural diversity in Mount Isa and Cloncurry," she said.
