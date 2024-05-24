Harold makes visit for National Reconciliation Week activities

Sunset State School - Students will participate in a rotation of activities promoting kindness to one another, with interactive library sessions the focal point for the week's event.

C&K Estelle Cardiff Community Kindergarten - Families and community members are invited to join a morning tea which will highlight children's art, music and dance with themes of kindness and belonging.

C&K Cloncurry Kindergarten - The kindy will develop a range of arts and crafts activities focusing on the theme 'Now More Than Ever.'



Brilla Brilla Neighbourhood Centre (Yallambee Community) - Life Ed Queensland will provide healthy snacks and present a short reading of Harold's Big Feelings to the playgroup.

Injilinji Community Kindergarten - The centre will host a morning tea where children can share the Acknowledgement of Country they have created.



Ngukuthati Children and Family Centre - Elders will select the winner of an art competition, which highlights the creativity and kindness of Mt Isa children under eight. Young people were invited to submit drawings and photos depicting: "Iconic kind people, kind places and kind things in our local community - Mount Isa".



Mt Isa City Library - During the story-time session, library staff will present a story that relates to kindness and respect and acknowledges Reconciliation Week. The session will be followed by morning tea.

