The North West Star
The North West Star's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Environment department rejects Great Artesian Basin carbon project

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
May 24 2024 - 4:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Claire and Cate Kennedy, 9, from Dirranbandi with (front) Lola Andreasson, 6, of Brisbane, show their support for the GAB at AgForce's court case earlier this year. Picture: Alison Paterson
Claire and Cate Kennedy, 9, from Dirranbandi with (front) Lola Andreasson, 6, of Brisbane, show their support for the GAB at AgForce's court case earlier this year. Picture: Alison Paterson

The state government has found the CTSCo Surat Basin Carbon Capture and Storage Project is not suitable to proceed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

More from Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.