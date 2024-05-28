Kids give Splashez aqua tower big thumbs up

The opening of the new aqua tower slide couldn't come quickly enough for the young residents of Mount Isa.
Lined on the stairs awaiting their turn, children of all ages finally got to test out the city's long-awaited new addition on Saturday, May 26.
Two years after being announced, Splashez Aquatic Centre is now home to a two slide tower.
The ribbon on the new facility was cut on Saturday afternoon in a ceremony attended by Mount Isa mayor Peta MacRae and Queensland's Assistant Minister for State Development, Infrastructure, Industrial Relations and Racing Julieanne Gilbert.
"We are looking to the future of Mount Isa and the benefit of this new aqua play facility goes beyond the little ones who will splash around in it," Ms Gilbert said.
"Some of the immediate benefits include the support of an estimated nine jobs to run the facility in addition to an estimated four during the construction.
"This aqua play facility is one of three projects in Mount Isa that have been allocated almost $12 million in Queensland Government funding through our Resources Community Infrastructure Fund (RCIF).
"The other local projects that were also funded through round two of this RCIF which assists with the construction of community infrastructure was the new aeromedical base for the Royal Flying Doctor Service and the new aeromedical facility for LifeFlight Australia at the Mount Isa Airport."
The slide will be open during June on Saturday and Sunday from 1pm to 4pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.