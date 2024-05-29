Industry experts and innovators gather for networking at North West MPX

Leading minds of the resources sector gathered in Mount Isa for the 2024 edition of North West MPX, which ran from May 7 to 9.
Industry veteran Steve de Kruiff was the event's MC with Mount Isa City Council CEO Tim Rose delivering a keynote address on the efforts made to transition the local economy; focusing on areas of energy, tourism, resources, critical infrastructure, agriculture and small and medium business sectors.
