Married Isa medical veterans recognised with AMA awards

Two of Mount Isa's best medical practitioners have been recognised with state awards - and they also happen to be married.
Sabine and Uli Orda moved to Mount Isa from Germany 20 years ago. Sabine as a trained nurse, practice manager and diabetes educator, while Uli a GP with advanced training in diabetes treatment and emergency medicine.
The Australian Medical Association (AMA) Queensland have recognised the couple for their commitment and dedication to medicine.
Dr Uli Orda received the Rural Health Award with Sabine taking the Excellence in Health Care Medal.
Sabine initially worked at a McDonalds on her arrival in the north west to get an Australian referee report as the experienced nurse's qualifications were not recognised.
After gaining employment at James Cook University and then Mount Isa's Centre Rural and Remote Health, she advanced to the position of Principal Medical Education Officer at Mount Isa Hospital in 2010.
In 2022 she was awarded the David Horn Memorial Medal for outstanding service and achievements by the Rural Doctors Association of Queensland.
"Sabine has played a critical role in making the hospital a leading rural training and education facility for medical students, interns, prevocational doctors and rural generalist registrars," AMA Queensland president Dr Nick Yim said.
Like his wife, Uli also struggled to have his registration approved on arrival in Mount Isa.
However, these technical issues were soon overcome when the GP's services were urgently needed in the flood stricken community of Karumba in 2009.
"He is the Director of Emergency and Director of Clinical Teaching at Mount Isa Base Hospital, has served the communities of Doomadgee, Normanton and Mornington Island, and is a tireless campaigner for better working conditions for rural doctors," Dr Yim said.
In 2021 Uli received the Legend of the Bush award from his colleagues at the annual Rural Doctors Association of Queensland acknowledging his significant service to the north west Queensland health district, where he is described "as a tireless campaigner for better working conditions for rural doctors".
"They have been pillars of support for the north west Queensland community and each other, no more so than in 2020 when their son Lukas, a veterinary surgeon and new father, was lost in the capsize of a live export vessel off the coast of Japan," Dr Yim said.
"Sabine and Uli Orda are most worthy recipients of the AMA Queensland Excellence in Health Care and Rural Health Medals respectively."
The AMA Queensland's 2024 Dinner for the Profession was held on Friday night, May 24. The Ordas were among five Queensland health supporters and practitioners to receive awards.
