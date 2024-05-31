Origin season: budding league players get a visit from the 'Axe'

There's no better person to teach the basics of tackling technique than the master Trevor Gillmeister.
The Maroons legend joined fellow origin forward John Buttigieg in Mount Isa on the weekend of May 25 and 26.
Members of organisation Former Origin Greats (FOGS), the duo gave clinics at a school, a RISE camp and an under-7 tackle ready session.
A veteran of 22 origins and back-to-back premierships with the Brisbane Broncos, Gillmeister said he enjoyed being back in the north west.
"It was really good. I haven't been out there for a while, so it was good to get out there and mix with the country people and they couldn't do enough for you," Gillmeister told qrl.com.au.
"You can tell some of the kids can play, they just need that fine-tuning. But we just need to let the kids play, get out there and enjoy themselves and mix with all the other kids and just have fun.
"As I said to all the kids, a lot of them get a bit upset missing out on rep teams and that, but the majority of blokes who played State of Origin for Queensland never made rep teams as a kid, so don't let that worry you too much."
Gillmeister knows better than most. Playing in the backrow at 90 kilograms and 178 centimetres, the fearless defender was renown for his toughness.
The hard-hitting was built on an excellent tackling technique, something Gillmeister is still passionate about today.
"It's 50 per cent of the game, and we don't spend enough time on it," he said.
His tips are "get one leg in front of the other before contact, so you can get your head out of the way."
"Don't have your feet side by side. Just have one leg in front of the other - whatever leg you prefer.
"I preferred opposite (leg to shoulder making contact), some people prefer same leg, same shoulder, but doesn't matter, as long as you got one leg in front of the other".
Queensland Rugby League area manager for Mackay/Mount Isa Jade Johnson said the city's junior players enjoyed the visit, even if the origin duo were a little before their time,
"The community loved it. Everyone had a nice weekend," she said.
"The kids don't really know much about who they are, but the parents and grandparents, they appreciated it.
"I think it was well received by everybody and it can only get bigger and better."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.