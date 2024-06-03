National audience gets a taste of true Isa character on Channel Nine

A national tv audience has been reminded there's nowhere like Mount Isa. Viewers tuned in on the weekend for an outback special episode of the Channel Nine lifestyle program My Way.
Firstly they were introduced to Sunset Tourist Park operator Kylie Rixon.
Her love of the Isa is clear.
"I thought 'I hope they don't make me look like a wanker' but they did it really well," she said.
Tourism and Events Queensland asked if Ms Rixon would appear in the episode - she happily introduced the crew to the friendly nature of her park which features live entertainment, a community garden and dog clipping.
Richmond's Kronosaurus Korner was up next, where viewers met curator Kevin Anderson and palaeontologist Adele Pentland. They showed off one of Australia's famous fossil sites.
However, arguably the greatest scene stealer was Alan Rackham, a 50 year veteran of Mt Isa Mines. He guides visitors through the Hard Times Mine with his own unique style with a great sense of larrikin humour.
The episode finishes with Indigenous Rodeo champion Shilo Gosbee and how he is ushering in the next generation of rodeo stars.
A common thread to run through the episode was the people who made a visit to the Isa and never left.
Ms Rixon, one of those people, said it was important to show the region had a great list of things to do and see.
"There is so much more to Mount Isa than it just being a mining town," she said.
"We're grateful for everything that they've [miners] done for us but we want to get rid of that perception that we are just a mining town because there's there's so much more to do."
My Way is a Queensland-based production designed to represent regions in a personal and sincere way. Without a presenter, the program focuses on regional stories and the unique character of each place.
Ms Rixon said this show of character is important in attracting people to stay in Mount Isa.
"Two people called this morning and said 'oh is that you on My Way? I just want to book your park'," she said. "It aligns itself with a really down to earth wholesome experience which a lot of time doesn't cost you anything.
"You have experiences like going out to the lake and going to see some sights around town and doing the lookout and the tours as well."
After months of rain, forcing the closure of the Barkly Highway, Ms Rixon said business has started to pick up.
"We've got strong forward bookings so that's promising and I think because we've had so many rain incidents across the Barkley Highway," she said. "It was closed for so long and then in bad repair. People don't tend to leave home until the roads are right to go because they don't want to risk not being able to get to their destination."
