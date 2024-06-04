The North West Star
The North West Star
Health

Work finally begins on new Camooweal health facility

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
June 4 2024 - 1:42pm
Work has begun on the health facility redeveopment at Camooweal. Picture Mount Isa City Council
Work has begun on the health facility redeveopment at Camooweal. Picture Mount Isa City Council

After being slated for delivery in early 2023, work has begun on the new Camooweal Primary Health Clinic.

