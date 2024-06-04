Work finally begins on new Camooweal health facility

After being slated for delivery in early 2023, work has begun on the new Camooweal Primary Health Clinic.
Announced by the Queensland government in 2022, the clinic is a replacement facility designed to deliver quality, contemporary health services.
The $28 million project will be completed by Hutchinson Builders. It is hoped the new clinic will also help in attracting staff to Camooweal and retaining them.
On completion the health clinic will have emergency care and resuscitation rooms, multiple clinical and consult rooms, as well as an upgraded staff room.
Announced alongside four other regional health upgrades - including at Blackwater, Morven, St George and Charleville - the Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said "the existing health facilities in these towns have served their communities well but they are ageing and in need of replacement."
"The new facilities will be built to last and incorporate more contemporary clinical spaces and the latest medical technologies.
"Construction on the five projects will support 199 jobs and provide an important boost to local economies."
The project is part of Queensland Health's Building Rural and Remote Health Program (BRRHP).
"The existing health clinic has served the community well, but to meet the growing needs of Camooweal, it's time for an upgrade," North West Hospital and Health Service chief executive Sean Birgan said.
"Investing in long-lasting infrastructure today will reduce costs in the future and enable North West residents to capitalise on high-quality care."
