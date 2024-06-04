Cloncurry trainer and Mt Isa jockey gallop into Battle of the Bush race

When Cloncurry trainer Terry Hall watches jockey Jason Hoopert aboard The Carpenter ride the 2024 Battle of the Bush over 1200m at Eagle Farm on June 29, it's going to be the longest 70 seconds of his life.
Mr Hall, 48, who recently relocated his stable from Oakey, said while it had been a long haul since he came back to racing after a 17 year hiatus, he was thrilled to be working with highly experienced jockey Jason 'Hoops' Hoopert who had ridden the chestnut geldings' previous two wins.
Mr Hall said Mr Hoopert had ridden "magnificently" when he guided The Carpenter past the winning post at Mount Isa Race Club on June 2 - after stewards declared the Cloncurry and District Turf Club track was deemed unsuitable following overnight rain the day before - which won them a place in the prestigious BOTB final.
Now the trio have their sights set on the special conditions race held annually at Eagle Farm Racecourse in over 1200m where 16 starters compete for a total prize pool of $200,000 for horses with no metropolitan wins in the last year and is held under quality handicap conditions.
Mr Hall said from the moment The Carpenter leapt out of MIRC gate four in the 2024 BOTB Qualifier Open Handicap over 1200m, he knew the gelding and rider was on a winning streak which they did in a time of 1-13.30.
"Jason did a magnificent job with the horse who at seven years is coming into his prime," Mr Hall said.
"I told Jason he'll be on board the gelding for the final in Brisbane at the end of the month because he's worked hard with us to get there.
"Jason has a metro license allowing him to race at Brisbane but even if he didn't, in these Battle for the Bush events you have to give the people who put in the hard yards the right to ride."
As he spreads the BFTB blanket over The Carpenter, Mr Hall said from the moment he clapped eyes on the horse he knew the gelding was special.
"The Carpenter saved my life," Mr Hall said.
"My marriage had broken down and I was riding 15 horses for trackwork for trainer Paddy Sexton in Oakey when I first saw The Carpenter a few years ago.
"The Carpenter was very agitated and could be very naughty, he caught my attention as he had this spark.
"When I saw how he reacted to other riders who could not control him and let him kick the joint down, I instinctively knew how he could be so good in the right hands, so I said to Paddy when you are tired of him to let me know and he did."
Mr Hall said in the midst of his despair, the gelding which had earlier been raced for premier jockey turned trainer Chris Munce showed him how to become a better trainer while he managed to communicate to the horse the behaviours needed to become a better thoroughbred.
"I'd been an apprentice jockey for Charlie Prow at Blackall but after six years I gave it away as I was too tall and too heavy," he said.
"I'd been out of racing for 17 years, I did other things during this time and when my marriage fell apart this horse showed me another way.
"He'd won around $56,000 when I took him on and now he's won 12 races and is up to $190,000."
The trainer and the gelding will continue their preparation from Cloncurry before they make the 1700km journey at the end of the month.
While Mr Hall has faith in Mr Hoopert and The Carpenter, he knows races are not won on wishes, but on the trifecta of hard work, preparation and just maybe, a little bit of luck.
And he knows they will be up against the best the country trainers, jockeys and horses have to offer.
For Mr Hoopert, 51, who has been riding for so long he can't recall a time before he was on horseback, the BOTB is up there with the most hallowed of group one races.
The evergreen jockey who works in full PPE at the Mount Isa mines as a baghouse coordinator overseeing air quality control during the week, said he lived to thunder down the straight before work and on the weekends.
A former full-time hoop based in Caloundra, Mr Hoopert was told after being seriously injured in a terrifying two-horse collision at Kilcoy in 2006 where he was placed in an induced coma and airlifted to hospital he might never ride again.
But an incredible level of fitness, fierce determination, a positive approach and a genuine love of racing were the quadrella which had him back in the saddle four years after he stared death in the face and galloped away laughing.
And it made him appreciate every race even more, he said.
"The Carpenter is a magnificent animal," he said.
"I really feel a real synergy with him, at Mount Isa he was such a gentleman as he was led around into the gates and the moment they opened you could feel his acceleration, that little tingle when he takes off was sheer bliss."
Mr Hoopert said he had kept on eye on The Carpenter before he was selected to steer the horse at Gregory Downs on May 27, where they won the Burke Shire Cup - Outback Racing Showcase Heat 1 Open Handicap over 1300m.
With more than 610 wins under his silks, Mr Hoopert's ambition to be first past the winning post is as strong as ever.
"Country trainers out here are very different, they are much more loyal to jockeys," he said of Mr Hall..
"I'm very fortunate to have ridden him on his last two wins, now let's make it three."
At the Cloncurry and District Race Club, secretary Harry Evans said "everyone in the club is behind Terry Hall," for the Battle for the Bush.
"Terry is Cloncurry's first local trainer for a considerable amount of time to be in the race final," Mr Evans sid.
"It's exciting to have a local trainer having success up here to also have success in the city in such an important thoroughbred event which represents the best of country racing."
Know a news tip or a great story? Contact Alison Paterson on 0437 861 082.
