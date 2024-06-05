The North West Starsport
The North West Star's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Queensland out for opening round honours in bull riding State of Origin

By Newsroom
June 5 2024 - 10:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW captain Lachlan Richardson and Queensland captain Macaulie Leather. Picture supplied
NSW captain Lachlan Richardson and Queensland captain Macaulie Leather. Picture supplied

The country is gearing up for not one, but two Origin events this week, with team rosters now announced for the 2024 PBR Australia Monster Energy Origin Series, kicking off in Brisbane on June 8.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.