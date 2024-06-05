ICPA conference heats up over health and safety matter

IT WAS a stifling hot 42 degree day at Kindon on the first school day of 2024 when a power outage left students stranded in the summer heat.
With regulations now prohibiting students from drinking from water tanks without filtration, no air-conditioning and no telecommunications, the 10 students remained at the school for the entirety of the day, with no way to head home or phone transport.
"It was inconceivable it would happen," Kindon branch and Federal Council member Nikki Macqueen said at the 53rd Queensland State Conference.
"We're a stand-alone school. There is no pub, no post office, no shop...we're in the middle of a paddock."
Instances such as this prompted a motion at the conference on June 4, with attendees unanimously voting for the provision of alternative power supplies for remote standalone schools in the event of a power outage.
Clarke Creek branch secretary Jacqueline Lou Fox said power outages in regional areas can be frequent and remain for extended periods of time.
"These situations are extremely interruption for students' learning, limit telecommunications and pose risks to staff and the wider community," she said.
Ms Fox said outages not only pose health and safety risks but also interfere with schools' infrastructure such as pressure pumps, limiting water access.
"For optimal educational outcomes and student and staff well-being, it's imperative that a back-up power supply be made available," she said.
Kindon branch's Sarah Prior said when vital telecommunication services are lost, there is no way to alert parents or authorities.
An additional motion lobbied the Department of Education for rural and remote schools to have a generator installed as a power back up.
Department of Education assistant director-general Dr Grant Webb said while the department's infrastructure branch had assured him that when there was a planned outage, generators would be made available, there was no program on the cards for small school generators.
"There is no program at the moment where we're thinking about installing generators in small schools," Dr Webb said.
"We have to look after the safety of the workforce...principals or teachers...starting up generators. We will keep looking for alternatives.
"One way is tank and gravity water programs."
It was an unpopular response, with ICPA curriculum leader and Mt Isa branch's Wendy Hick addressing Dr Webb, resulting in laughter and applause from the conference.
"I'd like to encourage the department to please get some up-skilling in the difficulty of starting a generator," Ms Hick said.
"There are numerous people that are ICPA members who live without power. (Generators) are very simple...you can push a button.
"If safety of staff is a problem, perhaps a work around and a program can be put in place."
Dirranbandi teacher Jessie Persse said she felt comfortable in operating a generator.
"In the event of needing a generator and not having the skill to be able to do that yet, teachers are quite capable in doing quick development in how to do that," she said.
"That would be an easy fix as well."
Department of Education deputy director-general Stacie Hansel said the department would look at solar and battery options for schools and would take the matter back to the infrastructure branch.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.