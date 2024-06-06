Program to help families from diverse backgrounds learn water safety

A swim program to help families from refugee and migrant backgrounds understand the important of swim safety is coming to Mount Isa.
To be rolled out at Splashez Aquatic Centre in 2025, the program will teach swimming, CPR and first aid. Participants will also undertake a TAFE english and water safety course to help read signage.
Run by the Queensland Swimming Association, the program is expected to attract more than 200 participants.
In its 2024 report on drowning during the summer swim season, Royal Life Saving Australia said there were 99 deaths between December 2023 and February this year - an increase on the previous year and the five year average.
Queensland had a 57 per cent increase in drowning deaths from last year with 22 and 45 per cent of these occurred in a river or creek.
Life Saving Victoria reports multicultural communities are five times more likely to drown when swimming.
Supported through a $50,000 state government grant, Minister for Multicultural Affairs Charis Mullen said the Queensland government views swim safety as an important life skill.
"I'm delighted this swim safety project will be delivered in Mount Isa," she said.
"We know many young people and adults from culturally diverse backgrounds have not had the chance to learn water safety skills before moving to Queensland.
"This program will enable participants to feel more confident in and around the water - which is such a big part of our lifestyle."
As part of the Celebrating Multicultural Queensland Program, the state government will also provide $10,000 of funding for the Mount Isa Multicultural Festival in September.
This is in addition to $90,000 spent annually on the city's Community Action for a Multicultural Society program.
Delivering a range of activities, the program helps address barriers to economic and social inclusion for people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.
Activities include driving lessons, conversational english classes, cooking and sewing classes, cross-cultural awareness, and working with employers to identify job opportunities.
"I'm also thrilled our government is supporting the Mount Isa Multicultural Festival with a $10,000 grant," Ms Mullen said.
"It's always a fun-filled day with delicious food and entertainment, and a fantastic way for Mount Isa to celebrate the community's great diversity."
