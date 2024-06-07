The North West Starsport
The North West Star's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Mount Isa's Rutherfurd to ride for Texas Rattlers in PBR World Team Series

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated June 7 2024 - 11:04am, first published 11:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Isa's Donovan Rutherfurd competing in the 2022 Xtreme Bulls Tour. File picture by Bootface Photography.
Mount Isa's Donovan Rutherfurd competing in the 2022 Xtreme Bulls Tour. File picture by Bootface Photography.

Champion Mount Isa bull rider Donovan Rutherfurd will contest the Pro Bull Riding (PBR) World Team Series for Texas.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist

Starting out as a reporter in Lightning Ridge in 2005, I returned to journalism in 2023 after 15 years spent in event production and technical services. Passionate about community news, contact me on ben.carr@austcommunitymedia.com.au or ph: 0484 524 000

More from AFL

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.