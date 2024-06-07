Mount Isa's Rutherfurd to ride for Texas Rattlers in PBR World Team Series

Champion Mount Isa bull rider Donovan Rutherfurd will contest the Pro Bull Riding (PBR) World Team Series for Texas.
The Kalkadoon man joins the Rattlers after being selected with pick 19 in the second round of the PBR new riders draft.
A 2022 PBR Australia champion, Rutherfurd has been riding in the PBR US Velocity Tour, a tour for emerging riders, before nominating for the world team series draft.
Guided by PBR legend Cody Lambert at the defending champion Texas team, the selection is a huge boost for the emerging 24-year-old.
"He's been spending some time with Rodney Lidgard who I consider the second best Australian bull rider ever to come to the PBR and he's really high on him [and] I've seen him ride a few times, he's pretty snappy," Lambert told PBR TV.
"It's going to be fun but the hardest part of it is when you've got 10 guys that you want to put into the game and you only get to put five in.
"That's what we are assembling, a group of guys tonight that we're going to have our work cut out for us deciding who makes the starting squad."
The new rider draft was held on May 29 in Nashville, Tennessee, although Rutherfurd was busy with work back in Queensland and unable to attend.
In 2022 Rutherfurd claimed the Australian title at the Ariat Australia National Finals Rodeo in Victoria.
The team series starts on July 12 in Oklahoma culminating in the final in Las Vegas in October. The series involves 10 teams competing in 12 cities.
