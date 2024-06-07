Cloncurry to turn into footy capital for rugby league outback challenge

Rugby league players and supporters are traveling from across outback Queensland to Cloncurry for the 20th edition of the QRL outback footy carnival.
Held in Cloncurry on Saturday, June 8, for the second time, the outback challenge will bring together representative sides from Queensland's western outback regions of north, central and south.
Starting at 9am at Eddie Lee Field, junior players can also participate in lunch time skills sessions with carnival ambassadors Matt Scott, Kierran Mosely and Heather Ballinger.
Former Cowboy great Scott is from Ilfracombe and will also suit up for the central west team.
"I like being involved. They're just really good, country carnivals. It's clean, a lot of fun, tough footy but played in the right spirit," he told QRL.com.
"They're just good to be a part of and I think any opportunity for guys and girls from the bush to play in a carnival and test themselves against other people around the state is an exciting opportunity.
"It's hard to play footy out west. There's a lot of travel involved, people work away in mining or farming, so it's not easy for them to play rugby league, so it genuinely means a lot to them when they get an opportunity, so these carnivals are a bit of a reward for playing well... and making an effort to play footy in the bush."
Moseley is a Cloncurry local and currently captains Norths in the QLD Cup. He's enjoyed NRL stints at Penrith and the Titans and played this year for the Indigenous All Stars side.
Ballinger is a women's rugby league trailblazer who grew up in Longreach before representing Australia. She was a part of the inaugural Brisbane Broncos NRLW premiership team.
Scott, who played 22 times for the Maroons and Australia, is a regular visitor to Cloncurry.
"It's a really great community. I've been out there quite a bit since I retired, I've got a business that does a bit of work around Cloncurry, so I know it's a great region," he said.
"They really embrace rugby league and the community is really excited to have the carnival out there, so I'm looking forward to going out."
Men's and women's representative teams will be selected after the matches on Saturday to form an outback Queensland squad which will travel to Kingaroy in July for the Battalion Memorial Carnival.
Entry on Saturday is free.
9am: Gates open
10am: Men - Central West v Northern Outback
11.30am: Women - Northern Outback v Southern Outback
12.30pm-1pm: Junior activities
1.10pm: Men - South West v Central West
3.45pm: Men - Northern Outback v South West
Northern Outback
Trent Lyons, Graham Ellis, Clay George, Elijah Joe, Kieran Ned, Haupeke Brown, Marty Paulson, Chavez Hegarty, Gordon Barry, Daniel Seitula, Dalex Loogatha, Harlem Russell, Lance Cope, Simeona Tala-Sio, Trevor Henry, Sage Marshall, Travis Pickering, Blake Dirdi, Jarvis George, Nesta Tutunoa. Shadow players: Kaitu Ioane, Lionel Tiraa
Northern Outback
Caitlyn Pascoe, Leela Foster, Minyarta Rigby Wheeler, Nikita Aitkens-Kum-Sing, Yasmin Crebbin, Jordan Marshall, Shakiah Douglas, Chyma Henley, Noreena Sam, Chanice Kum Sing, Hannah McCarthy, Gabrielle Holder, Deni-Jay Drake, Jessica McCracken, Shyniah Heness, Carly Cooper, Seani Bradshaw-Daniel, Hannah Clarke, Gracie Ryder, Hannah Smith. Shadow players: Rachel Bain, Marisse Bee, La Schaya Body
