'Unsustainable': Katter criticises rebate as north west power prices surge

Traeger MP Robbie Katter is calling for state government intervention to help with the large increase in north west energy costs.
Mr Kater said the energy rebates announced by the Queensland government won't offset the financial strain of high power prices felt in the north of the state.
In May, premier Steven Miles announced a $1000 state-wide power bill rebate funded by state mining royalties, calling it the biggest cost of living initiative by any state government.
Combined with the $300 rebate announced in the federal budget, households could save $1300 on their bill from July, he said.
"My government is pulling ever lever available to do what matters to Queenslanders," Mr Miles said.
Vulnerable households will get a $1672 rebate and eligible small businesses $650 off their power bills.
The Katter Australia Party leader called the rebate a "vote grabbing bribe" and said the relief will provide little comfort to north Queensland residents and business owners.
"At the same time as both major parties vote together on emissions targets, our household bills are cracking five figures for the year - that's right, $10,000 per year, and more, for a single household," he said.
"Day after day I have people come to my office desperately wondering how they will pay their ever increasing electricity bill."
On Friday, June 7, the Queensland Competition Authority (QCA) - the independent body responsible for setting energy prices in regional Queensland - announced residential customers are likely to see a rise of between 2.8 and five percent on their bill after July 1.
Small business owners on a flat rate tariff should see their bill drop by about one per cent.
The QCA noted energy costs decreased for all customers, however there has been a large increase in network costs (polls and wires).
Mount Isa sits in the west zone of the regulated pricing area and the QCA said it's regulation of the market reduces prices by about 46 per cent, or lower than the actual cost of supply.
Mr Katter said the state government's pursuit of emissions targets were behind the price rises.
"The recent vote-buying bribes offered to Queenslanders do not fundamentally reduce the cost of power in Queensland, they simply attempt to lull Queenslanders into believing so," he said.
"Many in North Queensland have had their power bill double, or worse, in a very short period.
"Added to the cost-of-living crisis, these unsustainable and fundamentally ludicrous electricity bills are forcing families to choose between food, power, or rent."
