The North West Star
The North West Star's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Acclaimed author Nick Earls gives workshop to help emerging writers

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated June 11 2024 - 10:53am, first published 10:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bestselling author Nick Earls will give a workshop in Mount Isa. Picture Nick Earls/Facebook
Bestselling author Nick Earls will give a workshop in Mount Isa. Picture Nick Earls/Facebook

Emerging writers from north west Queensland have the chance to learn from one of the state's most prolific and well known authors.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist

Starting out as a reporter in Lightning Ridge in 2005, I returned to journalism in 2023 after 15 years spent in event production and technical services. Passionate about community news, contact me on ben.carr@austcommunitymedia.com.au or ph: 0484 524 000

More from Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.