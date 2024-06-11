Acclaimed author Nick Earls gives workshop to help emerging writers

Emerging writers from north west Queensland have the chance to learn from one of the state's most prolific and well known authors.
Nick Earls, author of titles such as Zigzag Street and 48 Shades of Brown, will give a workshop in Mount Isa to help writers make a start on their own work.
Held at Mount Isa Library on Thursday, June 20, the free workshop will teach participants how to use simple questions to generate ideas, how to use character to generate story, how to find and use detail to reveal place and character, when to enter and exit your story and how to find your story's voice.
The author of 28 books, including adult fiction, young adult, children's books and short stories, Earls work began appearing in the early 1990's.
Born in Northern Ireland and raised in Brisbane from the age of nine, his breakthrough came with 1996's Zigzag Street.
It won the Betty Task Award - an international prize - and his late 90s book 48 Shades of Brown won the book of the year from the Children's Book Council of Australia.
Two of Earls books - 48 Shades and Perfect Skin - were adapted for the screen, the later an Italian production, while many of his works have been turned into stage productions.
He has also written for newspapers, including The New York Times, The Guardian, The Australian and The Sydney Morning Herald.
In 2018, a commission from the William Robinson Gallery at the Queensland University of Technology led to him writing William Robinson: a New Perspective, an exploration of the life behind the artist's work.
His novels have appeared on bestseller lists in Australia, the UK and the Amazon Kindle Store.
The workshop runs from 10.30am to 4.30pm and spots can be reserved at www.mountisa.qld.gov.au/events/event/75/nick-earls-narrative-toolkit-workshop
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.