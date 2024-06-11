QLD Budget: north west to receive new childcare centre, aeromedical bases

$2 million in 2024-25 out of a $4 million total spend to deliver a new aeromedical facility in Mount Isa for LifeFlight to support its services in North West Queensland. The new facility will include a hangar suitable for a Bell412 helicopter, crew accommodation, amenities, workshop, offices and helipad. When complete, this project will help LifeFlight expand services to people visiting and living in North West Queensland and accommodate the Mount Isa base's planned helicopter upgrade for longer distance flights to help more people. Part of the Resources Community Infrastructure Fund - Round 2.

