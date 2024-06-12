The North West Star
The North West Star's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Cake loving Brahman takes on Bluey with new kid's recipe book

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
June 13 2024 - 9:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Amy the Cake Loving Cow' with Victoria Downs producer and author Jodie Pollock. Picture: Supplied.
'Amy the Cake Loving Cow' with Victoria Downs producer and author Jodie Pollock. Picture: Supplied.

Combining her love of baking with her life on the land, Victoria Downs station co-manager Jodie Pollock has found a way to connect with producers from across the globe and introduce them to life on her Charters Towers property ... with a unique twist.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Allen

Steph Allen

Journalist

More from Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.