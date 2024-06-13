The North West Star
The North West Star's complete view of property
Local News

Supermarket opens in Wujal Wujal marking milestone since flood devastation

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
June 13 2024 - 12:04pm
The new supermarket in Wujal Wujal will offer a greater product selection and healthier eating options. Picture supplied
The new supermarket in Wujal Wujal will offer a greater product selection and healthier eating options. Picture supplied

Six months after floods devastated the community of Wujal Wujal residents have celebrated the opening of a not-for-profit supermarket.

Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist

Starting out as a reporter in Lightning Ridge in 2005, I returned to journalism in 2023 after 15 years spent in event production and technical services. Passionate about community news, contact me on ben.carr@austcommunitymedia.com.au or ph: 0484 524 000

