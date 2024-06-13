Supermarket opens in Wujal Wujal marking milestone since flood devastation

Six months after floods devastated the community of Wujal Wujal residents have celebrated the opening of a not-for-profit supermarket.
Operated by Community Enterprise Queensland (CEQ), the new store will offer a greater product range and healthier options.
At a healing day on Friday, June 7, the community celebrated the grand opening as well as recovery efforts after flooding from Ex tropical cyclone Jasper forced the town's evacuation.
The store is an ongoing collaborative effort between Wujal Wujal Aboriginal Shire Council, CEQ, and the local community.
It joins CEQ's 30-store network throughout the Cape, Torres Strait, lower Gulf of Carpentaria, and Palm Island, and the store will now benefit from the care of CEQ's aggregate model that collectively keeps remote stores sustainable.
CEQ chairperson Joann Schmider said the organisation is proud to contribute to the Wujal Wujal community.
"The opening of Wujal Bayan Mayiji marks a significant step in the ongoing recovery and healing process for Wujal Wujal, and marks a momentous occasion for the local community," Ms Schmider said.
"It provides essential goods and services, supporting the community as they rebuild their lives. Our now publicly broadcasted commitment is to listen to the community's feedback, and to be responsive.
"The opening of the ABIS store also celebrates the partnership between CEQ, Wujal Wujal Council and the traditional custodians of Country represented through Jabalbina Aboriginal Corporation as the registered Native Title body."
Mayor Alister Gibson acknowledged the Australian and state government departments and CEQ - praising the community for their resilience.
"This new store symbolises our strength and determination to rebuild and move forward together," he said.
"I'd like to thank the entire CEQ team for their dedication to serving our community and ensuring the delivery and service of food to our residents."
CEO of CEQ Michael Dykes Dykes said Wujal Wujal residents will now have access to a reliable and consistent supply of fresh food.
"The CEQ ABIS store means accessibility and convenience for everyone, and we'd like to reassure the Wujal Wujal community that we're here for the long haul," he said.
"It's a big step towards making sure everyone in the community is taken care of and is another example of CEQ delivering on our vision of caring, every day, always."
Mr Dykes said three Wujal Wujal community members had already started working as part of the store team, with the CEQ training team supporting them to gain their retail qualifications.
