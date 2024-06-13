Visitors crown Winton best tiny tourist town for third straight year

Winton can lay claim to the title of Queensland's top tiny tourist town - taking home the honour for the third straight year.
The win was announced on Friday, June 7, at the 2024 Queensland Top Tourism Town Awards Ceremony in Brisbane.
The outback town with a population under 1,500 was recognised for continually exceeding visitor expectations.
Roma (more than 5,000 residents) and Airlie Beach (between 1,500 and 5,000) were the other award winners.
Presented by the Queensland Tourism Industry Council (QTIC), the annual Top Tourism Town Awards celebrate regional communities that demonstrate a commitment to visitor excellence.
After an extensive judging process by tourism experts and a public vote that attracted more than 16,000 votes, Queensland's top holiday destinations were announced from a shortlist of 16 finalists. Across three hotly contested award categories, regional destinations were crowned the best in Queensland based on population size.
With a population over 5,000, the outback icon of Roma was named the 2024 Queensland Top Tourism Town.
For a third consecutive year, Airlie Beach took out the top honours for Queensland Top Small Tourism Town with a population between 1,500 and 5,000.
Winton was up against Collinsville, Croydon, Hughenden, Toogoolawah, Quilpie and Wandoan as a finalist in the tiny tow category.
Magnetic Island's Adam Hinks from Aquascene was announced Queensland's best tour guide for 2024.
The accolade recognises a tour guide who goes above and beyond in providing guests with an outstanding visitor experience.
State winners from the awards will go on to represent Queensland at the national awards held later in the year, where they have the chance to be crowned the best in Australia.
QITC CEO Brett Fraser congratulated the three winners.
"It takes an entire community to create a wonderful and welcoming guest experience. While attractions may drive visitors to our regional destinations, it is the locals who create unforgettable memories," he said.
"Well done to all the incredible finalists - tiny and big - for uniting in delivering exceptional holiday experiences. We applaud their remarkable efforts in helping to make Queensland a world-class destination.
The Queensland Top Tourism Town and Top Tour Guide Awards are made possible through sponsorship by the Seven Network and Tourism and Events Queensland.
