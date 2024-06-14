Rates set to rise as Isa council looks at cost saving measures

Mount Isa residents can expect an increase of about five per cent in their rates and charges from July 1 as the council seeks to balance growing operational costs during the cost of living crisis.
In the draft 2024-25 budget, the general rate will rise 4.6 per cent or $50 alongside an increase of between four and six per cent in garbage collection, sewage and water charges.
All up, a typical residence can expect a bill of $4,082 for the year - a $200 increase - while pensioners will receive a $200 discount.
With a population of less than 19,000, Mount Isa is comparable to Burdekin council. In Mount Isa residents are charged slightly more for rates and utility charges while the council employs 185 staff compared to Burdekin's 254.
The council's operating costs have risen sharply, jumping by more than $15 million in the financial year or about 18 per cent.
Mayor Peta MacRae said the council is focused on economic sustainability while making the city an attractive place to work and live.
"We did look at all alternatives [with rates] and we have been a little more aggressive on large corporates and also fly in fly out intensive accomodation because we want people to be rewarded that are actually staying here and living in the community," she said.
Cr MacRae said the rate increase was similar to other councils and a smaller increase would have placed financial pressure on the organisation.
"We want our town to look nice," she said. "We want to have liveability to attract people and retain population but that all costs money as well."
As for capital works, $4.5 million has been directed toward the roll out of the materials recovery facility alongside funding for sealed road works ($2.4 million) and park upgrades ($1.25 million). The council will spend about $21 million on capital works through the financial year.
Cr MacRae said while the roll out of the materials recovery facility at the dump - including the yellow bin recycling program - is a financial burden, it will be worthwhile in the long run.
In her message to residents, the mayor said the budget has been crafted with the knowledge many locals face greater pressure from rising costs.
The council will look to streamline processes to reduce operational costs including entering into bulk contracts and identifying ways to reduce corporate expenses and unproductive activities.
The council has also invested in consultants to advise on a path forward following Glencore's announcement it will close the copper mine in 2025.
"We're hoping that's really going to pay dividends down the track when we attract new industry to the area," Cr MacRae said.
"Some of the projects that we're uncovering which you'll hear about in time have been really exciting so we think long term Mount Isa is going to be bigger and stronger than it ever has been."
The draft budget is open for public comment until Wednesday, June 19, with the council to hold its special budget meeting on Wednesday, June 26.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.