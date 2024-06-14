State government slugs Glencore with $20 million tax bill

Multi national miner Glencore says an extra $20 million tax hit announced by the state government has only made its ongoing operations in Mount Isa more difficult.
Announced in the Queensland budget on Tuesday, June 11, an adjustment to the eligibility criteria for the regional payroll tax discount will make Glencore pay an additional $5 million in tax for the next four years.
Available to businesses based in regional Queensland employing a local workforce of at least 85 per cent, Glencore said its exclusion will have a damaging effect.
From July 1, the change excludes very large businesses "who typically have substantially greater financial capacity to contribute to state revenues compared to smaller regional employers."
Glencore, with taxable wages of more than $350 million each year, will be the sole company affected by the change.
According to the ATO, the miner paid $1.3 million in tax for 2021-22.
A spokesperson for Glencore said the extra tax burden will have a direct influence on Mount Isa operations.
"We are at a loss to explain why the Queensland Government wants to penalise local Mount Isa workers," the spokesperson said.
"The Queensland Government imposing an extra tax burden on Mount Isa employment will only make MIM's [Mount Isa Mines] future harder."
Glencore pointed to recent media coverage and said it felt singled out by the tax changes as the region's largest employer with 85 per cent of workers based locally.
"There has been no consultation with Mount Isa Mines regarding the proposed changes to the regional payroll tax discount," the spokesperson said.
Glencore would have been in line for a tax discount of almost 4 per cent on their taxable wages under the scheme, scheduled to run until 2030.
The miner will close its underground copper operation and copper concentrator in the latter half of 2025 with up to 1,200 jobs expected to go.
