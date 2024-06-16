Man dies after late night motorbike crash in Mount Isa

A man riding a motorbike has died in a two vehicle crash in Mount Isa on Saturday night.
Queensland Police said the man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene on Duchess Road in Healy after a crash between a Toyota Camry and Harley Davidson motorbike on Saturday, June 15.
The driver of the Camry - a man in his 40s - was uninjured in the crash, which happened about 11.30pm.
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating and a crime scene has been established. Duchess Road, south of Twenty Third Avenue, has been closed while police investigate.
Anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has any dashcam that could assist investigations, is urged to contact police.
If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.
Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.
Quote this reference number: QP2401019957
