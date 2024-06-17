The North West Star
The North West Star's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Jean Tapp wins 19 ribbons at Cloncurry Show with exceptional cooking

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
June 18 2024 - 8:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jean Tapp displaying her favourite entry of rocky road slice, claiming first place at the Cloncurry and District Show. Picture Samantha Campbell.
Jean Tapp displaying her favourite entry of rocky road slice, claiming first place at the Cloncurry and District Show. Picture Samantha Campbell.

If you're looking for a recipe for anything sweet or savoury in Cloncurry, there is only one person to call.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.