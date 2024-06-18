Police arrest boy after brazen armed robbery in Mount Isa CBD

A shop attendant has been held at knifepoint in a brazen robbery in Mount Isa's CBD on Monday afternoon, June 17.
At around 4.50pm a 17-year-old boy entered the shop carrying a knife, police allege, and demanded cash from the shop's register.
The female shop attendant was not harmed in the incident and the boy fled with cash. Police arrested him overnight and he is due to appear in Mount Isa Childrens Court today, Tuesday, June 18.
Police investigations continue.
If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.
Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.
