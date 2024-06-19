The North West Star
The North West Star's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Cattle tick vaccine proving successful in trials

June 19 2024 - 12:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UQ's Dr Hannah Siddle and Professor Ala Tabor in the laboratory. Picture supplied by UQ
UQ's Dr Hannah Siddle and Professor Ala Tabor in the laboratory. Picture supplied by UQ

A vaccine developed at the University of Queensland has proven highly effective in early trials to address one of the country's top cattle pests.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.