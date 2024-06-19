The North West Star
The North West Star's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Far north gets freight discount, more regions call for help

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
June 20 2024 - 8:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Julia Creek Foodmart owners Leah and Steven Laidlow, said the state government needed to apply the Remote Communities Freight Assistance Scheme to their region as they wanted to pass on savings to customers.Picture: Supplied.
Julia Creek Foodmart owners Leah and Steven Laidlow, said the state government needed to apply the Remote Communities Freight Assistance Scheme to their region as they wanted to pass on savings to customers.Picture: Supplied.

The state government has recognised the higher cost-of-living pressure faced by residents in far northern remote communities with an increase in the freight discount on essential goods.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

More from Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.