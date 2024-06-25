Man airlifted to Mount Isa after falling off horse at cattle station

A man in his 30s is in a stable condition after falling from his horse at a cattle station near Mount Isa.
The man has internal injuries and was flown to Mount Isa Hospital after falling on Tuesday night, June 25.
A crew from the Mount Isa-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue reached the property via helicopter with the pilot performing a landing in the dark.
A Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) critical care flight paramedic treated the man under a spotlight at the cattle station before he was transferred to the helicopter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.