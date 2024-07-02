The North West Star
The North West Star's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Mount Isa meets the future with Geo Scan 3D

Abi Kirkland
By Abi Kirkland
July 2 2024 - 4:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Mount Isa community may have been left questioning why people were seen around town in futuristic gear on Thursday, June 27.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abi Kirkland

Abi Kirkland

Journalist

More from Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.