Mount Isa meets the future with Geo Scan 3D

The Mount Isa community may have been left questioning why people were seen around town in futuristic gear on Thursday, June 27.
In a pilot program with Mount Isa City Council, Geo Scan 3D surveyed and scanned various assets in the town with its cutting-edge wearable technology.
Once the scans are completed they will provide detailed 3D site models of the area and buildings which the council can use to save money and time in future projects.
Co-Founder of Geo Scan 3D, Mark Stanley was excited to bring the latest technology to Mount Isa.
"The equipment can capture and scan any asset and replicate it into a digital format," he said.
Mr Stanley explained that precision technology they use can provide a digital print with an accuracy of up to five millimetres.
"You have a whole model that you can walk through immersively, you can look at it upside down and turn it around on your computer," Mr Stanley said.
"What it enables the council to do is look at their building from anywhere so if they need any quotes or tenders it will be handy for that."
The council had Geo Scan 3D survey three buildings including the administration block, the library and civic centre.
Mount Isa City Council Project Manager, Asheal Mutungwazi said the the job was conducted smoothly and covered all the buildings successfully.
The geo scanning files will hopefully allow the council to scope future projects as they provide 3D models and detailed maps of the building space, Mr Mutungwazi said.
"The files should allow us to determine the volume of any space such as the length, width and height of a room," he said.
"We can share the files with a service provider so they can give us a quote from wherever they are and avoid the cost of transporting them to our site and doing the assessment."
Geo Scan 3D also completed a detailed scan of West Street to help with potential future projects.
"We have a scan that will create a model of all the lines on the road, crossings and anything that is picked up," Mr Stanley said.
"We can give the data back to the surveyors and they can go and mark out all the new line markings."
The council requested Geo Scan 3D to also take high resolution images of their assets such as water meters and their numbers.
"Instead of having to send someone out to go find a particular meter or valve, they can just go through their desktop application," Mr Stanley said.
The new process will let the staff member look at the asset and identify the piece of equipment from the point of interest reasonably quickly he said.
The Mount Isa City Council hopes the pilot program will be successful as the scans and files are developed in the next week.
For more information on Geo Scan 3D's work please see its website.
