Mount Isa recognised in late Sir Bruce Small biography

The late Sir Bruce Small has had an eventful 2024 with the launch of his biography and was announced as a winner of the Queensland Greats Awards 2024.
Sir Bruce is known as 'Mr Gold Coast' and is credited with putting Surfers Paradise and the Gold Coast on the global map.
In a tourism stunt, Sir Bruce toured the country with models who wore gold bikinis to show off the beach lifestyle of Surfers Paradise.
The three-time Gold Coast Mayor travelled to over 55 towns and cities over two decades including Mount Isa to promote the tourism city to the world.
Author of Sir Bruce Small: From Malvern Star to Mr Gold Coast Rachel Syers mentioned Mount Isa as a significant destination in Sir Bruce Small's journey.
Ms Syers said she found a newspaper clipping from December 1969 featuring Sir Bruce Small's visit to Mount Isa.
"When I was researching the thousands of news articles about Sir Bruce's achievements, I came across a profound quote made by the town's Tourism Bureau chief Paul Jensen to a crowd of hundreds at a Mt Isa," she said.
Mr Jensen's quote features as one of the books key tribute quotes and found on the same page with comments from former Prime Minister Malcolm Fraser and former Premier of Queensland Robert Borbidge.
"When the history of tourism in Australia is written, Bruce Small, the Courtesy Maids and the Gold Coast promotions will make up the first chapter," Paul Jensen said.
Ms Syers said that it was amazing that Mount Isa's tourism expert in 1969 recognised what Sir Bruce was doing in the tour through regional and outback Queensland.
Mrs Syers nominated Sir Bruce for the Queensland Greats Awards 2024 and accepted on his behalf.
"55 years later Sir Bruce is finally honoured for his role as 'Mr Gold Coast' and contribution to Queensland through tourism, as well as philanthropy and development," she said.
The award acknowledged Sir Bruce as a living legend in his lifetime for his lasting legacies to the Gold Coast and the state of Queensland.
She was presented with a plaque by Queensland Premier Steven Miles at a Queensland Day ceremony on 6 June, 2024, attended by the Governor of Queensland Her Excellency the Honourable Dr Jeannette Young.
Sir Bruce also served as the inaugural State Member for Surfers Paradise in Queensland Parliament for two terms.
Bruce was a philanthropist, donating millions of dollars and his entire Mayoral and Parliamentarian wages to charity for 12 years, from the age of 71 to 83.
The complete list of 2024 Queensland Greats Award winners are:
The Queensland Great winners will have a plaque placed in Brisbane's Roma Street Parklands, alongside previous years winners such as Steve Irwin.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.