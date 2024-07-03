Do you need planning permission for a patio in Brisbane?

This is branded content.
Are you ready to finally add a patio to your home?
A patio can add a whole new aesthetic and functional space to your property, but there are a few rules that you need to comply with to get it - the Brisbane City Council rules. All these rules will help you build a patio that is safe and meets all of the standards of the government.
It might seem like an intimidating process, but in this article, you'll find a guide to help you understand what you need to know about building a patio in Brisbane and getting the approval you need.
Planning Permission (or Planning Approvals) is the legal process for obtaining permission to alter your land or property. This will relate to what your local council will allow within its borders. All councils in Australia have slightly different legislation regarding planning missions.
When you're building a patio in Brisbane for properties that meet certain requirements regarding overlay codes, setbacks from boundaries, size and height, you may not need to get planning permission.
However, plans that don't comply with the above and homes that are heritage-listed, located near a waterway or located in a character area will need specific planning permits.
Building Approval involves the actual plan or design of the patio. It also includes reviewing the description of all the materials you intend to use to build your patio.
The good news is that you may not need planning permission in most circumstances when building a patio in Brisbane, but you do need to get approval to build a standalone outdoor structure. Planning permission and building approval are two different things.
Getting building approval will allow the council to check the plans against the rules, making sure they are safe, eco-friendly, and easily accessible. It will also give you the green light for construction.
Getting building approval will also ensure your home has the right zoning should you decide to sell after the renovations. Always check to see if your specific plans will need building approval before starting.
When you're building a patio and applying for council approval, it's best to go in aware of the factors they're going to look for.
This will help save you time and effort, so here are the key patio building regulations in Brisbane:
Now that you're aware of the main regulations around building a patio, you'll also need to stay informed about the process of getting building approval. Here is the typical process you'll follow when building a patio that is up to code:
Most of the time, you won't need to get planning permission for a patio in Brisbane unless it's a standalone structure. Be that as it may, there are still rules and regulations that you need to know and comply with to ensure building your patio is a smooth process.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.