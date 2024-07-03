Do you need planning permission for a patio in Brisbane?

Fire safety - any walls within less than 900mm from bounds need adequate fire protection, which can be done by ensuring you use treated wood frames

Water drainage - all surface water in the area and from the roof needs to be drained away from buildings and lines. So, ensure your plans include gutters and downpipes to allow for proper draining

Space from bounds - depending on the size of your patio, it must typically be built at least 450mm from the property line to be compliant. However, any roof edges or other small structures are permitted to be over the bound by a maximum of 450mm.

Balustrades - patios with levels of 600mm+ above ground will generally require balustrades (around 700 to 1100mm high and unclimbable by kids) to ensure the patio is safe

Traditional building character overlay - any homes built in traditional style areas will incur extra design rules regarding the roof shape, materials and details of the patio