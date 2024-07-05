Graeme Connors brings 'My Lyrical Life' to Mount Isa

Graeme Connors will be bringing 'My Lyrical Life' to the Mount Isa Civic Centre on Wednesday, July 10 for one night only.
The Australian singer-songwriter celebrates 50 years in the music industry during the performance shining a light on the Australian psyche, life, love and world events.
Mr Connors enjoys taking his music to rural areas and connecting with the communities.
"I always look forward to playing in the iconic towns of Western Queensland, so I cannot wait to jump in the car and head west in winter," he said.
"Taking these songs out to some of the places that have inspired me over the past 50 years is going to be a memorable experience."
The performances showcase the lyrical element of Mr Connors career, particularly the songs that he wouldn't normally do with his band at a festival.
"In some ways it's like I'm starting again with a massive repertoire behind me," he said.
"[I'm] still feeling like a 30-year-old, though it is now 50 years since I left my hometown and went off with Sherbet to play the Capitol Theatre in Sydney straight out of school."
Tickets are available for purchase from eventbrite.
