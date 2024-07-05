The North West Star
The North West Star's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Graeme Connors brings 'My Lyrical Life' to Mount Isa

By Staff Reporters
July 5 2024 - 10:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Graeme Connors will be bringing 'My Lyrical Life' to the Mount Isa Civic Centre on Wednesday, July 10 for one night only.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.