Cloncurry and Mount Isa Mayors call for creation of North West Water

In search of water pricing solutions, Mount Isa City Council and Cloncurry Shire Council have proposed the creation of a new shared water system, North West Water.
Mount Isa City Council's Mayor Peta MacRae brought attention to the costs of drought mitigation during the Ordinary Council Meeting on Wednesday, 26 June.
"The discussion needs to be had as to whose responsibility it is to pay for drought mitigation," Cnr MacRae said.
"Cloncurry Mayor Greg Campbell and I implore the State Government to provide certainty around water pricing, in order to develop the heart of the North West Minerals Province."
The bulk of Mount Isa's water comes from Lake Moondarra, with Lake Julius remaining an emergency water system for drought mitigation.
Both lakes are managed by the Mount Isa Water Board.
During the mayoral minute Cr MacRae asked if any other local government areas have to pay rights to pump for an alternate water source if they run out of water.
"We have not pumped from Lake Julius since 2012, at $800,000 a year, this equates to $9.6 million," she said.
"This money could have been used to replace our ageing sewer network and reduce the cost of water for residents."
The Mount Isa City Council's latest financials revealed concerning loss of $3.1 million loss against operational performance Cr MacRae said.
"The budget process reminds us that only 50 per cent of the water dividend from the State Government is returned to Council, and this amount is never confirmed during the budgeting process," she said.
"It makes it an impossible task to create an accurate budget when there is $6 million worth of uncertainty involved.
Mount Isa Council is waiting to host a round table with the State Minister for Water Glenn Butcher on the matter of North West Water.
Cnr MacRae said in the mayoral minute that she would continue to lobby for North West Water in conjunction with the State Member for Traeger Robbie Katter.
The North West Star has reached out to Mount Isa City Council and Cloncurry Shire Council for further comment.
