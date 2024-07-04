Your go-to NAIDOC Week guide to keep the fire burning in 2024

The Mount Isa community is ready to be loud and proud for NAIDOC Week with the promise of a jam-packed week of celebrations.
The 2024 theme 'Keep the Fire Burning! Blak, Loud, and Proud' will be one to remember calling all to celebrate Indigenous identity and voices.
NAIDOC Week will run from July 7-14 with a range of different engaging events around Mount Isa for the community to share.
Here is your go-to guide of where to be during NAIDOC Week:
Sunday, July 7
The week will begin with a Flag-raising Ceremony at Mount Isa Civic Centre front lawns on Sunday, July 7 at 8.30am to 10am. The formal ceremony will feature a Welcome to Country, guest speakers and light breakfast.
The Catholic Church will also have a special service for NAIDOC Week at 9am.
Monday, July 8
A community morning tea will be held at Mount Isa Ibis from 10am to 12pm, while the Queensland Police Service will have their flag raising ceremony at 10am on Monday, July 8.
Overlander Hotel will be hosting a Cultural Trivia Night starting at 6.30pm.
The Mens Group will be meeting for a barbecue at the Catholic Church at 6.00pm.
Tuesday, July 9
A NAIDOC themed Playground in the Park at Playway Park will be the place to be for children under five from 9.30am on Tuesday, July 9.
Northwest Queensland Hospital is having a barbecue lunch under the healing tree on Camooweal Street at 11am.
Come along to the community yarning circle to talk all things NAIDOC at the Neighbourhood Centre at 5.30pm.
The Womens Group will also be having a barbecue at the Catholic Church at 6.00pm.
Wednesday, July 10
There will be a barbecue breakfast at Burke Street Shed at 8.30am on Wednesday, July 10.
The Elders will get together and share a meal at an Elders Luncheon at Mount Isa Ibis at 11.45am.
The PCYC will also host an afternoon of chilling at the Family Fun Park room 3.30pm to 6pm.
North West Queensland Indigenous Catholic Social Services are hosting a disco for homelessness at RAGOS Shed, Burke Street for ages 18 and up.
Thursday, July 11
Glencore is hosting a Flag Raising Breakfast at the Glencore Office on Thursday, July 11 at 8.30am.
AIDWRA is bringing back the Cent Sale for another year with many prizes to be won. Come along to the Overlander Hotel at 10am.
Kalkadoon Poem Competition's award ceremony and barbecue will start at 3.30pm at Mount Isa Civic Centre.
Friday, July 12
Friday promises a day of fun, starting with the annual NAIDOC street march through the CBD, starting at Outback at Isa at 9.30am.
The NAIDOC Family Fun Day hosted by MobFM will kick off at 10.30am with activities, food stalls and live entertainment at Mount Isa Civic Centre's front lawns.
A Forgotten Warrior Live Performance will start at 6.30pm at Mount Isa Civic Centre.
Saturday, July 13
The Open Mixed Basketball Tournament will be held on Saturday, July 13 at 3pm, at Mount Isa Basketball Stadium.
The NAIDOC Ball and award ceremony ticketed event will be at the Mount Isa Civic Centre starting at 5.30pm.
Sunday, July 14
To conclude NAIDOC week, a Flag Lowering Ceremony will be held at Mount Isa Civic Centre on Sunday, July 14 at 8.30am.
For more information on NAIDOC Week, please see National NAIDOC Week's website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.